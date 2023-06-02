Enrico Costa, president of Us Pontedecimo, the company that organizes the Giro dell’Appennino: “Hirschi is an important winner in our roll of honour. First the Bocchetta and the Guardia, then 15 kilometers on the flat to do at full speed and finally the difficult sprint on the slight slope of via XX: to win with this route you have to be in really great shape. On Thursday we did the Safe Ride dedicated to Rebellin: too many cyclists died on the roads, a cultural change is needed”



