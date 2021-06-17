Genoa – It will take place on June 24th the 82nd Giro dell’Appennino marked this year by an important novelty: there will in fact be none the usual climb of the Bocchetta, closed for works following a landslide, climb which has been replaced by ascent to the Madonna della Guardia.

“It seems a makeshift but in reality it will be an equally important and severe challenge“explained Enrico Costa, president of the US Pontedecimo company organizing the race during the official presentation which took place at the Acquario di Genova.” He will certainly have a different tactical position than the Bocchetta because closer to the finish a climber will have more chances of arriving at the finish line and in the runners’ parterre we will have great climbers. Names? I can only say that there will be one of the top three of the last Giro d’Italia, then a former world champion and the winner of the Giro d’Italia under 23 “.

At the start three formations of the World Tour (Ineos, Israel and Team Emirates), 8 Uci Pro Teams and 8 Uci Continental for a total of 133 riders who will face the 192 km and 100 meters, arriving in the central via XX Settembre in Genoa, challenging each other along four Mountain Grand Prix, including that of the Madonna della Guardia which includes slopes up to 21% and 7 flying finish lines. “It is a tradition that has been handed down since 1934 and certainly glorifies the entire Ligurian territory and in particular the city of Genoa – underlined the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro -. I really admire the fact that after what passed with the pandemic organizers had the courage to believe in this project and for this I thank them “.

