On the ascent of the Madonna della Guardia, the Trentino and the 18-year-old Spaniard (making his debut after winning the Giro Under 23) make the selection: excellent indications for the coach Cassani in an Olympic key. Ulysses yields in the final stretch of the ascent. The Belgian Hermans flies downhill, takes off everyone and … crosses the finish line on foot

The Belgian Ben Hermans wins the 82nd edition of the Giro dell’Appennino in Genoa, but there are excellent signs in an Olympic key from Gianni Moscon. And once again the very young Spaniard Juan Ayuso impresses, 18, winner two weeks ago of the Giro d’Italia Under 23 and making his debut in the professionals with the UAE Emirates of Pogacar. The selection takes place on the ascent of the Madonna della Guardia, behind Genoa, inserted in the route in place of the Bocchetta, impracticable for road works. The 7 km climb, with peaks of 15% in the final stretch, is tackled from the opposite side to the one that launched Leonardo Piepoli to victory in the 2007 Giro stage. Moscon is the first to move, Ayuso immediately joins him, who runs with great authority: his legs never tremble. Then a group of eight is selected: Moscon and Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Carboni (Bardiani Csf Faizanè), Hermans (Israel Start-up Nation), Pritzen (Qhubeka), Ulissi, Polanc, Conti and Ayuso (Uae Emirates).

In view of the brow, Moscon, Ayuso and Hermans remain in command, with the latter accelerating again in the last kilometer of the climb, passes the pair with 24 ”and throws himself downhill. Nobody has the strength to chase him and Hermans wins in Genoa on the same finish line where Elia Viviani won at the 2015 Giro, after passing under the new Ponte Morandi: he stops on the line, takes the bike in hand and lifts it, crossing the finish line on foot .

Hermans, a Belgian from Hasselt, is 35 years old: professional since 2009, he has been on the top world circuit since 2010, when he was Lance Armstrong’s teammate at RadioShack. Behind him, at 30 ”Valerio Conti beats Enrico Battaglin and Simone Velasco in a sprint. Ulissi seventh at 31 ”, Rebellin 12th, Trentin 14th at 34” and Moscon 19th at 1 ‘.

Arrival: 1. Ben HERMANS (Bel, Israel Start up Nation) km 192 in 4.50’22 ”, average 39.695; 2. Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) at 30 ”; 3. Enrico Battaglin (Bardani-Csf); 4. Velasco; 5. Polanc (Slo) at 31 ”; 6. Mulueberhan (Eri); 7. Ulysses; 8. Chirico; 9. Ropero (Spa); 10. Sepulveda (Arg).

June 24, 2021

