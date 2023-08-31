La Spezia – Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar are just some of the latest graduates of the Giro della Lunigiana who later became cycling stars. A path he dreams of traveling too Jarno Widarwinner of the first half-stage of the 47th edition of the “Race of future champions”.

Belgian athlete just 18 years old, Widar crossed the finish line in Fivizzano with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes and 19 seconds. “A great victory, I’m happy – he declared after throwing his arms in the sky-. The work of my team-mates to mend the gap was excellent and I was able to finalize in the best possible way”. The youngster born in 2005 thus won the first half-stage of the day. After the catwalk in piazza Europa, the group headed to via del Canaletto where the race got underway. Having touched Buonviaggio, the caravan flew towards Lunigiana. The Moncigoli sprint was the viaticum for the final climb, repeated twice, which brought the young cyclists towards the finish line in Fivizzano, set at kilometer 49,500 and cut arms to the sky by Widar.



The mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini waved the checkered flag in the morning. The mayor stressed the importance of the Lunigiana Tour, which he defined as “a window on the world”. “The best cyclists, coming from various continents and regions, in challenging each other, promote our beauties and make them known – he continued -. Furthermore, it is an opportunity to rediscover the cycling tradition that has seen, for a century now, so many champions from La Spezia being protagonists with their talent. Just remember Cortesia, Battistini, Del Rio, Vignolo, Podenzana, Petacchi and many others. Cycling is a sector that is always at the forefront from the point of view of research and technological innovation, a fundamental theme in this moment of great change, which leaves man, the athlete, at the center of everything”.