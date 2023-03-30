“The interdisciplinary approach in the follow-up of the transplant patient is particularly important because in the event that complications arise, such as the cytomegalovirus infection we discussed today, the skills of a large number of professionals are required. Transplant centres, in fact, they have historically been made up of many disciplines and their accreditation requires consultants with great experience in the field of transplantation”. Thus Corrado Girmenia, medical director of the University Policlinico Umberto I in Rome and member of the Italian bone marrow transplant group (Gitmo), in sidelines of the press conference organized by Edra, with the non-conditioning contribution of Takeda, entitled “Donation is a wealth not to be wasted. Cytomegalovirus (Cmv) infection, a threat in post-transplantation”.

In fact, cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection represents one of the major threats in post-transplantation. It is therefore important that all the parties involved in the transplant process do their best to reduce this risk as much as possible, as Girmenia explains: “Human beings are mammals, made up of eukaryotic cells, and from birth they coexist with germs, bacteria, fungi and viruses. Sometimes, however, especially when there is a lowering of the immune system, as happens in the case of transplantation, these can become dangerous”.

“The cytomegalovirus is one of these hosts and its reactivation in the event of a transplant is an almost expected consequence by doctors. In fact, we know that around 80% of the Italian population has come into contact with this virus which is particularly widespread in the Mediterranean area. If we are lucky enough to be healthy for life, the fact that the immune system is unable to eradicate the virus and that it therefore remains silent within the body, does not represent a problem – concluded the medical director of Umberto I – on the contrary, if we have to resort to a transplant, the CMV will almost certainly reactivate and will have to be diagnosed, treated and cured”.