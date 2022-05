Biniam Girmay won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, Pescara-Jesi of 196 km. For the first time an Eritrean runner wins a stage in the pink race. The 22-year-old from Asmara in the sprint precedes the Dutch Van der Poel, third Albanian. Wednesday eleventh stage with arrival in Reggio Emilia. The comment of the deputy director of the Gazzetta Pier Bergonzi, in the studio with Michela Cuppini