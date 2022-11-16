No two Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are the same. Similar, if anything, but variable in symptoms and degree of severity. This condition, suffered by 1% of the population, affects, above all, communication and social interaction, although it is not always easy to detect. Initially, it occurs more in boys than in girls, with a ratio of four to one, but experts suspect that it may be underdetection in the case of girls. Among other things, due to the phenomenon of camouflage: girls with milder cases learn to mask the symptoms—improving nonverbal communication, for example—to to fit in socially, explain the specialists consulted. This causes its clinical picture to go unnoticed and complicates detection. To solve it, researchers from the Galician Public Foundation of Xenomic Medicine are finalizing a support tool that avoids false negatives in diagnoses.

There are still girls to detect and the prevalence will change, says Laura Gisbert, a psychiatrist specializing in autism at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. “There is a higher prevalence of boys, but not as much as we thought it was. The ratio is four to one and will change: it will be three to one. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is also diagnosed less in girls because they have less disruptive behavior, ”she exemplifies.

The experts point out that this diversity in the prevalence of autism is explained by several reasons, such as gender differences in the manifestation of symptoms and that the assessment techniques have been designed and validated in samples that are mostly male and are more accurate in this group. . “In women, social skills may be better and repetitive behaviors less intense [pasan más desapercibidas]. There is also a professional bias because, traditionally, ASD has been considered to be predominantly male. Other variables are neurobiological differences, that women are more protected against ASD”, lists Cristina Hernández Layna, sociologist in the Research and Knowledge Transfer area of ​​Autism Spain. The phenomenon of camouflage is yet another variable that encourages this gap in diagnosis.

Jessica Lora, 33, spent her entire childhood and youth “masking a lot,” she says. She with friends, at school, with family… she still does it, she admits, only now she has something she didn’t have before: an ASD diagnosis, and answers. “I had always felt different, with the feeling that I did not fit in. I learned to adapt to other people and I was changing depending on who was in front of me. I remember thinking that if I behaved as I really was, I would be disliked because I would look like a smartass, so I thought about playing dumb and that was what I did: even though I knew that what the other person was saying was not like that, I kept quiet,” she explains.

Gisbert points out that, although the camouflage —maskingin English—was conceptualized in the ASD in feminineThey also find it in boys, although to a lesser extent. “Girls with a grade 1 ASD [el más leve] they are aware of the difference, they have the ability to detect that others have a social management that they do not have and they try to copy patterns. They learn”, explains Gisbert. In fact, he recounts, he has had adult patients in the office who refer to him, precisely, that “they have bought books on non-verbal communication to study the patterns” of behavior and hide their difficulties.

Masking is a defense mechanism to fit in with the group. Basically, Gisbert points out, “ASD in women is already associated with a higher pattern of relational desire and a higher attempt at empathy and fitting in than in men.” They feel a greater need to fit in and, on the other hand, add to this that they tend to have “interests that are more socially accepted and make them go unnoticed”, such as art, cinema or music, adds the psychiatrist from Vall d’Hebron.

In the consultation, the diagnosis of an ASD is based on clinical examination by professionals, but they also have tools (tests and questionnaires) to support their conclusions: the ADOS (Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, in English), which assesses ASD behaviors, such as gestures or eye contact; and the ADI-R, which is an interview with the families from when the patient was four or five years old. “If you have been training these ASD behaviors, you may score less. Therefore, having a non-significant ADOS does not imply that the patient does not have ASD”, explains Gisbert.

The experts consulted ensure that people who camouflage their symptoms do not do so to deceive anyone, not even their doctors. “They don’t want to shy away from the diagnosis. It is, rather, a day-to-day survival mechanism”, says Gisbert.

But this concealment brings repercussions: on the one hand, the delay in detection and, on the other hand, the associated impact of this constant exercise of concealment. “There are many people with ASD traits or conditions who have functioned well, but there is also a group of people for whom this effort puts added stress and creates psychopathology. By forcing this camouflage, patients generate anxiety, depression or even psychotic crises”, warns Gisbert. In fact, the psychiatrist points out, often, cases of masking are discovered, due to the associated pathologies, in already adult stages — “the lost generation, people with mild ASD who went unnoticed,” she synthesizes. “ASD in women have come to the consultation for eating disorders, anxiety or depressive symptoms. And in men, there are also cases of camouflagethey are usually adults who consult for psychotic pathology with delusional range ”, he points out.

Lora found an explanation for everything that happened after one of her children was born. When the little one was diagnosed with ASD, she began to read, find out and connect the dots because what she remembered from her childhood was very similar to what she now read about autism. A psychiatrist finally diagnosed her almost four years ago: she fell within the autism spectrum, although she gave negative results in the test and in the traditional tests. Finally, she gave her name and surname to her situation and found “peace”, she now recounts: “Before reaching the diagnosis, I went to therapy and when I saw everything that the psychologist had written about me, she was describing a person with autism . She put agoraphobia, social phobia, adjustment disorder, anxiety. Of course you feel anxiety! Because you force yourself to do things you don’t feel.”

In order to avoid all that subsequent impact of the camouflage, experts defend the need to detect ASD as soon as possible. And to circumvent the masking, researchers from the Galician Public Foundation of Xenomic Medicine (FPGMX) and the Santiago de Compostela Health Research Institute Foundation (FIDIS) with the collaboration of the María José Jove Foundation, are finalizing a diagnostic support tool from ASD. It is an adaptation of a CAT-Q questionnaire (Camouflaging Autistic Traits- Questionnairein English), designed by University College London to detect this camouflage.

The researcher Sabela Conde-Pumpido, who has been in charge of adapting this tool to the Spanish context, explains that it is a test with seven response alternatives in each section. The tool, whose development will be presented this week at the National Congress of Autism Professionals, is now in the validation process to see if it effectively helps distinguish people who hide symptoms. “It is not a diagnostic instrument, but it provides important support. In autism there is more difficulty identifying their own emotions and those of others. But the people who camouflage, they appear to identify them. For example, they nod when you talk or become actively involved in a conversation. So sometimes you pass them a diagnostic tool, but that person doesn’t meet the criteria and you don’t know why. If you could check that she has high traits of camouflagewould help you identify the ASD”.

The test raises various questions or statements. For example: “I don’t feel the need to maintain eye contact with other people”; or “I rarely feel the need to act to deal with a social situation.” Patients have to evaluate the degree, according to these phrases, explains Montse Fernández Prieto, a researcher at the FPGMX. The power of words is key, she emphasizes: “In that last sentence, the word ‘act’ looms large because girls act to not be themselves in a situation.”

