Deccan Herald: Indian girl’s relatives beat her fiancé to death, not wanting a wedding

In India, the relatives of a girl from the state of Telingana beat her fiancé to death because they did not want them to marry. About it informs Deccan Herald.

On Friday, May 5, 22-year-old Abhijit Kumar was found in a reedbed near the village of Gijiyapur. The man was severely beaten and blinded. His family took him to the hospital, but he soon died from his injuries.

Investigators found that Kumar met with a girl from Gijiyapur and was going to marry her. However, the family of the chosen one was against marriage, so the relatives of the young man organized the wedding without their participation. On the day of the incident, Kumar went to the village of his beloved and did not return, after which the relatives began searching. “My brother’s girlfriend refused to marry another man, which made her father Vijay Pal very angry, who threatened to kill Abhijit. On May 5, they severely beat him and left him for dead. They wanted to burn him because they thought he was already dead,” said the sister of the deceased.

The police have charged three family members of Kumar’s fiancee with manslaughter, but the article may be changed to a more serious one after the investigation receives the results of the autopsy. Two participants in the massacre, including the girl’s mother, were detained.

