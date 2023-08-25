Banned from high schools and universities, the number of women enrolling in religious seminaries in Afghanistan is on the rise, with the only academic offerings available to them being: religious studies, where the Taliban impart their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

(Read also: After the rise of the Taliban, Afghanistan lives a gender ‘apartheid’)

Sahar, a 15-year-old former high school student, is one of millions of teenagers who have been enrolled in Taliban-run religious seminaries as a last resort to further their academic training.

“I don’t have any option to continue my education. In the seminaries, at least, I can learn about my holy religion,” he told EFE.

Here, the studentsthey learn the basics of reading the Qur’an and memorizing it, which is written in Arabic, and they also learn about the teachings and sayings” of the Prophet to, in a few years, specialize in more professional readings, such as jurisprudence or Islamic opinions, Qari professor Mohammad Saleh Islampur explained to EFE.

Religious studies, which was already part of the academic program for men and women in Afghanistan with the deposed government two years ago, now represent the only alternative to continue studying after the veto on secondary female education that later extended to university and superior.

(Also read: Morality Police patrol the streets of Tehran to reimpose the use of the veil)

“When all the doors of a professional career are closed against girls, it is evident that girls have to enter seminaries,” the Afghan activist Nahid Noor told Efe with resignation.

Despite the fact that the Taliban promised the Afghan women that they would return to the classroom once they adapted the contents to Islamic or sharia law, many fundamentalist leaders have refused to allow Afghan women to study subjects far removed from religion.

Among them is the minister of the feared Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mawlawi Khalid Hanafi, who has insisted on multiple occasions that only religious studies for women will be allowed, “not modern education.”

Brain Wash

It is estimated that some 10 million students, including 4 million girls, carry out their religious studies in the more than 19,571 specialized schools in the country, according to data from the Ministry of Education of the Taliban government.

The presence of more and more women in seminaries under the power of fundamentalists worries scholars and religious experts, who consider that the de facto government uses the only way to study that women have to impose its ideology and customs on the Pashtuns, the ethnic group of the Taliban, among the younger generations.

“Islamic studies is good, but why did the Taliban decide to change the curriculum for seminaries as well as modern education, when we already have a comprehensive curriculum for seminaries and modern education?” he wonders. the scholar Mulavi Sayed Ibrar.

Islamic scholar Mawalawi Mohammad Amin also believes that Islam values ​​both religious studies and modern education, capable of training women for professions in demand in this country of some 40 million people.

“We urgently need teachers, police officers, doctors, economists and agricultural experts,” he told EFE.

Broken dreams

An entirely religious education does not replace, even so, the secondary and university education that is so longed for by thethe Afghans and whose hopes of recovering are diminishing more and more.



“My dream was to be an economist, but now I can’t achieve it,” lamented Madian, a 17-year-old student who recently entered a seminary and who misses her previous life, when mixed education was allowed in the classrooms.

Afghanistan is, to this day, the only country in the world that prohibits female education, a measure that has cost the Afghan economy an estimated 5.4 billion dollars, according to a recent report by the humanitarian agency Care International.

“Currently, 80 percent of Afghan girls and young women of school age – 2.5 million people – are out of school,” the agency says.

EFE