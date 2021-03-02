‘The girls’ was the great winner in the eighth edition of the Feroz Awards that the cinema informants grant at a gala held in person at the Coliseum theater in Madrid. The debut of Pilar Palomero won three statuettes: Best Dramatic Film, Direction and Screenplay. Another director, Icíar Bollaín, deserved the Fierce for the best comedy for ‘Rosa’s wedding’. The interpretive section had a marked Basque accent. Patricia López Arnáiz was the best leading actress thanks to ‘Ane’, David Pérez Sañudo’s debut, while Elena Irureta and Loreto Mauleón triumphed as leading and supporting actress respectively for the series ‘Patria’. Mario Casas, which already had two cast Feroces, took the one of protagonist by ‘You will not kill’. On Saturday, the actor can finally win the Goya that he does not have.

The discovery of an old school notebook with an essay on the Religion subject lit the fuse for ‘Las Chicas’, which, without being autobiographical, is based on Palomero’s experience (Zaragoza, 1980) in a nuns’ school. Its protagonist is an eleven-year-old girl (Andrea Fandos), daughter of a single mother (Natalia de Molina), who is approaching adolescence in the prosperous and fallera Spain of 92. The director does not intend to denounce religious education, but the contrast that existed between what happened inside the classrooms and outside of them. Pleated skirts and paternosters, while Héroes del Silencio and Chimo Bayo sounded in the streets. ‘The girls’ is a film attentive to detail, which lovingly recreates an era and a sentimental memory, while extracts truth and freshness from the leading girls, many of them inexperienced as actresses.

84,000 spectators have seen ‘The girls’ in the theaters, which triumphed at the Malaga Festival and will compete against ‘La Boda de Rosa’ at the Goya Awards. A tender and funny fable of feminist vindication starring a woman (Candela Peña) fed up with living on the run, dragged by those around her. The tired look of the actress summarizes the vital weariness of this single mother (we will never know if she is single or divorced), such a good aunt that everyone takes advantage of her. Marrying herself, a gesture of self-affirmation without legal validity that women all over the world celebrate, will be the exit, a silent cry of self-esteem with which many viewers have identified in a film that can boast of box office success despite the pandemic .

‘Ane’ had no luck in its premiere last October (barely 12,000 viewers) and for a long time it has not been seen in cinemas or on platforms (it is now on Filmin and Movistar +). Five Goya nominations certify the merits of this original approach to the Basque conflict set in Vitoria before ETA laid down its arms. A divorced mother who works as a watchman on the high-speed train works and a Borroka daughter whom she suspects of participating in violent actions star in a harsh and complex film. Patricia López Arnáiz from Gasteiz, who will turn 40 next month, is not a newcomer to acting, but she had never enjoyed a role that allowed her to show her immense talent. Seen in the film adaptations of the ‘Baztán Trilogy’ by Dolores Redondo, ‘While the war lasts’ and series such as ‘La peste’ and ‘La otra vista’, López Arnáiz, who three years ago lived taking care of children in a dining room and setting up concerts, this year he has also won the Forqué and the Critical Eye. He is already filming a series with Netflix. Only Candela Peña can embitter the night of the Goya.

Victoria Abril, Mario Casas and Patricia López Arnaiz. / Efe

The Feroz also rewarded the work of Elena Irureta, the Bittori of ‘Patria’, determined to find out who murdered her husband, as well as Loreto Mauleón, who spends most of the footage in a wheelchair in the skin of Arantxa, victim of a stroke. The best drama series was however ‘Riot gear’, which follows a group of police officers involved in a corruption scheme. One of its actors, Hovik keuchkerian, shared the Feroz for best protagonist with Eduard Fernandez, the priest of arms take from ’30 coins’by Álex de la Iglesia. The best comedy series was political satire ‘Come on Juan’, by Diego San José, while ‘The year of discovery’, by Luis López Carrasco, took the Feroz as sung to the best documentary. The best soundtrack awarded the work of the Basques Koldo Uriarte and Bingen Mendizabal for ‘Baby’.

Elena Irureta, Eduard Fernández and Hovik Keuchkerian. / Efe

The gala suffered from the strangeness of the situation, with the public wearing a mask and under the recommendation not to hug each other when someone won, which was largely ignored. It didn’t help either a weak script, with a profusion of trans and feminist demands, although perhaps it was not the night. The appearance of Esty Quesada, I am a Pringada, he put the staff to the test with jokes about ETA and his childhood in the Basque Country, but the thing did not lift. The only tension in the gala consisted of waiting for the appearance of Victoria April, in case he repeated his denial rally. Jorge Sanz was in charge of presenting it, although he did not hand him the Feroz de Honor, but the actress, without a mask as he had announced, picked it up from a pedestal. Abril took out a cheat sheet to list the thanks and apologized for his words at the press conference last Monday. «I am very sorry and I apologize if in the press conference, speaking without filters of the living, I have offended those who have lost their loved ones. I swear it was not my intention, for me all lives count, please believe me ». Abril missed his teacher, Vicente Aranda, and applied to work again with Pedro Almodóvar and Agustín Díaz Yanes, offering himself again to Spanish cinema, now that he is coming to live in Malaga, where he grew up. “I am yours, here I am,” she announced.