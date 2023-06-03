A man who looked under the short skirt of a passenger of the metropolitan metro was caught on a video published in Telegram-channel “Moscow at maximum speed”.
A Russian standing on an escalator in the subway put a mobile phone camera under the skirt of a girl standing above him. She herself did not notice what happened, but another passenger decided to capture the incident in order to warn the female representatives of the danger.
#Girls #short #skirts #urged #careful #Moscow #metro
Leave a Reply