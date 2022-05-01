The difference in the performance of girls and boys in mathematics in basic education has decreased, according to a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), released this week.

It analyzes gender differences in 120 countries, including Brazil. According to the publication, the disparity has fallen in the last 20 years, even in the poorest countries and, in some places, girls have surpassed boys in this area.

This is the case, for example, in Malaysia, where the gap is in favor of girls in mathematics: 7%. In Cambodia, this difference is 3%, it is 1.7% in Congo and 1.4% in the Philippines.

the publication Deepening the debate on those still left behindin portuguese, Deepening the debate on those who still lag behind, is an annual UNESCO gender document that analyzed data from primary and secondary education, both on performance and school retention.

advances

“Over the past 20 years, tremendous strides have been made in the education of girls and women. Today, virtually both girls and boys can access learning and complete education – the gender gap is now less than 1%,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in the report.

Regarding mathematics, the data show that, in the first years of elementary school, boys perform better than girls, but this gender difference disappears throughout the school journey.

Even with the reduction of disparities, the results show that prejudices and stereotypes can still affect learning outcomes. Boys are still much more likely than girls to be top performers in mathematics in every country.

Another area that highlights inequalities is science. In middle- and high-income countries, girls score significantly higher in science, but they are still less likely to opt for scientific careers, indicating, according to the publication, that gender biases can still be obstacles to pursuing a career in science. of additional education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“In fact, for all students to be equal, education actors must put gender equality at the center of their actions,” Audrey stressed.

Reading

In reading, girls perform better than in math and science. In addition, more girls achieve minimal reading proficiency than boys.

The biggest gap in primary education is in Saudi Arabia. While 77% of girls reach minimum reading proficiency in the 4th grade, this number is 51% among boys. In Thailand, girls outperform boys in reading by 18%, in the Dominican Republic by 11% and in Morocco by 10%.

Even in countries where girls and boys are at the same level of reading in the early grades, such as Lithuania and Norway, the gap in favor of girls widens to around 15% at age 15.

inequalities

The report also pointed to gender-based violence, early pregnancy and early marriage as reasons for women to drop out or delay their studies. About one in five teenagers in Nigeria and 10% of teenagers in Sierra Leone are excluded from education because of early marriage or pregnancy.

The covid-19 pandemic can also exacerbate inequalities. “Boys and girls did not face the same consequences in all countries in terms of access and use of devices and risks of early pregnancy”, highlighted the survey.

He said some parents or guardians in Bangladesh, Jordan and Pakistan were reluctant to give girls access to smartphones. Furthermore, telephone surveys of 19-year-olds during the pandemic showed that while 70% of young women in Ethiopia spent more time on household chores, among men this percentage was 35%. In Peru, 42% of adolescent women spent more time caring for children, while among young women and men this percentage was 26%.

For UNESCO, the fight against gender inequalities must be done considering the various data available and involving different social actors, such as politicians, parents, communities, companies and religious leaders.

“The reform of gender equality in education cannot be done by the government alone, it requires the attention of all actors”, the organization pointed out.

