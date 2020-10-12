Whether killed by Jamal Khashoggi or actions against members of the royal family, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman often remains in dispute. Now a book has revealed a lot about his colorful lifestyle. This new book claimed that Prince Salman organized a grand party on an island in the Maldives, calling top models and the most expensive DJs from many countries. The Prince had booked the entire island for his party.Blood and Oil: Mohammed bin Salman Rudless’s Quest for Global Power book claimed the party was held in the summer of 2015. It was attended by a few dozen guests close to the Prince from the Gulf countries. To please these guests, 150 models were brought from Brazil, Russia and other parts of the world. During the entry on the island, all models were tested for sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Many famous rappers and DJs joined

The book claimed that a Miami-based rapper and Korean pop star also joined in to grace the party. Prince Salman himself used to play his favorite songs. The guests used to party throughout the night and sleep throughout the day. Prince booked a five star yacht for $ 500 million. It had two helipads and movie theaters and underwater sea viewing facilities.

The whole island was booked for a month

It is being told that Prince Salman had planned to party here for about a month but after it was revealed in the local newspapers, he had to leave with foreign models. Prince hired the entire island, 300 employees, 48 ​​private villas and a snowflake machine. The phone was banned at this party to take care of the guests privacy.

Prince booked Five Star Yacht for $ 500 million

All guests were allowed to bring only Nokia 3310 phones. Writers who were journalists at Wall Street Journal reported that after testing the STD of these 150 models, they were taken inside the villa. After this, Mohammad Salman reached there with his friends from the sea plane. Salman had also allegedly hired DJ Afrojack and Pitbull. It is also being claimed that Prince Salman himself also reached the stage.