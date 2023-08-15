In defiance of Taliban rule, Afghan women and girls continue to receive education in secret.

Founded and largely staffed by women, secret schools have begun to emerge, offering online and face-to-face classes to those brave enough to attend.

In this chronicle, the BBC’s Afghan journalist Sana Safi takes us inside several secret schools and also into the hearts and minds of women who, despite the risks, resist being denied an education.

“I feel like I’m stealing an education. I’m stealing a life.”

The haunting words of a teenage girl in Afghanistan echo through the air as I sit at the computer in my London apartment, connected to a clandestine world hidden behind the veil of secrecy.

“Can you get in the back so I can see the whole class?” I ask the young woman who is holding a laptop and then pans her camera across the room so I can see it.

He shows me an entire class of at least 30 young women. They are sitting in a row, all dressed in black except for their white or patterned headscarves.

His teacher, also dressed in all black, is standing by a blackboard. From her features, I deduce that she is a biology class.

As the soft murmur of classroom talk fills the virtual space, a hidden reality unfolds before my eyes.

Not only am I witnessing this secret class in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, but an act of defiance against the Taliban rulers, who for a year and a half have banned secondary and university education for women and girls.

My “roller coaster”

My journey into the hidden world of Afghanistan’s secret schools has been like a roller coaster of feelings.

By connecting through a digital window to the lives of these educators and students, I am reminded of my own past in Kandahar, in the south of the country.

I was born in Afghanistan and as a child I also had to attend school in secret.

When talking to the teacher, the dark and difficult memories overwhelm me at times. Until I finally manage to ask him: how long have you been working at the school?

“I’ve been here as a teacher for six months,” she replies.

But always afraid.

“My brother often says, ‘please drop school.’ Although no one knows, he is worried that the Taliban will come one day. But it was my parents who convinced me to stay and teach my sisters. Because I share their pain. My The university was also closed, so I want to help the girls here to study”.

In the classroom you can see traditional wooden window frames and pictures on the walls. It seems to be full of life, which is in stark contrast to my own memories of the mid-1990s.

Rejected at the school gates

At the time, when the Taliban came to power after a brutal civil war, all women and girls were deprived of education overnight.

As long as I live, I will never forget the first day I tried to go to school under the Taliban regime.

When I was only seven years old, a woman greeted me and said: “no girl or woman can come to school.”

I was wearing a black uniform made by my mother with a yellow embroidered belt, which was also not allowed.

I remember being very disappointed when the woman barred me from entering, because she was so excited about my uniform.

My parents then started looking for a secret school.

They found a married couple who had turned their house into several classrooms.

Every morning my mother would take me to the vegetable market and then disappear around the back and enter the secret school made of mud. We learned to read and write with the books they got.

But the efforts of that couple were, unfortunately, short-lived.

When the Taliban found out, they stormed our school and imprisoned my teachers for 15 days, who, after being released, fled Afghanistan.

Five years later, when US and allied forces overthrew the Taliban regime in the 9/11 attacks, I was among the millions of teenagers demanding our right to education.

But when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, women and girls’ access to education was once again restricted.

Now girls can attend primary schools, but universities are closed to secondary education.

This cruel twist of fate has eroded the potential of these young women and left their dreams hanging in the balance.

At the core of Afghanistan’s secret school networks are intrepid educators forced to work behind the scenes.

Like Pashtana Durrani, an activist who, since the most recent ban went into effect, has spearheaded the creation of many of the country’s new underground schools.

His umbrella organization, Learn Afghanistan, today has 230 students, all aged 12 and over.

“To be able to decide my destiny”

The risk to all involved, he confesses, is enormous. But he believes that quitting is simply not an option.

“If I hadn’t received my education, I would have been married off. My sister would be married. My brother would be working somewhere even though he was a minor. But thanks to my education, I became the matriarch of my family and that gave me power over my destiny,” he says.

I watch Pashtana’s efforts bear fruit through my laptop screen as her students speak to me in flawless English. They tell me they study everything from biology, chemistry, physics, and philosophy to more practical subjects like graphic design.

Several young women describe their ambitions to become diplomats, doctors, and engineers.

As I listen to them, I am reminded of the challenges involved in these efforts. The fear of being discovered and the closure of schools are constant threats. But even stronger is the determination of these young women to learn and grow.

The official Taliban position on the new education ban is that it is not permanent.

They say they are working to create a “safe environment” and introduce “necessary changes to the curriculum.” But it remains to be seen what that means or when, if anything, the ban will be lifted.

This virtual trip has left me with a mixture of emotions: hope, frustration, admiration and sadness.

The fight for girls’ education in Afghanistan is far from achieving its goals, but the determination of these people is a beacon of hope.

As one student told me: “we will continue to resist. Maybe one day we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”