A special form of ecstasy tablets is known as the “Blue Punisher”. Origin and active ingredient may vary independently. Recently, such pills were noticed by an apparently very high concentration and as particularly dangerous. © Ennio Leanza/Keystone/dpa

Incidents involving chemical drugs in several federal states are currently causing a stir. While two girls are able to leave the clinic in the north-east, one death is known in Saxony-Anhalt.

Neubrandenburg – After being in the intensive care unit because of ecstasy consumption, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old left the hospital in Neubrandenburg. The police said the 15-year-old had been released from the clinic in Neubrandenburg a few days ago and the 14-year-old on Friday. Both had consumed the ecstasy variant “Blue Punisher”.

The drug death of a 13-year-old from Altentreptow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had previously caused a stir.

The death of an 18-year-old in Saxony-Anhalt was also announced on Friday. According to the public prosecutor’s office, a 21-year-old admitted to using ecstasy together. The young woman died in Halle last Saturday (June 24). First, the “Bild” newspaper reported. It was still unclear whether “Blue Punisher” was also involved here.

Investigations after the death of a 15-year-old

According to a media report, “Blue Punisher” has also reached Saxony-Anhalt. “We are familiar with this ecstasy variant and it is also in circulation in Saxony-Anhalt,” said Michael Klocke, spokesman for the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung”.

Investigations are also underway in Brandenburg after the death of a 15-year-old last weekend. Investigators suspect a chemical drug overdose. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Potsdam did not say what kind of drugs it was in the middle of the week.

In the northeast, the police warned on Friday against independent investigations, for example by parents. “In case of doubt, this can put you in danger if, for example, you try to get more information as a straw buyer,” said the Neubrandenburg police headquarters. “We also warn against vigilante justice with a view to possible participants or suspected dealers.”

“Blue Punisher” also appeared at the recently launched Fusion Festival in the Mecklenburg Lake District. Festival security guards arrested a 29-year-old on Wednesday who found these pills among other drugs. He is in custody, but according to a police spokeswoman, has not yet made any allegations against him.

37-year-old in custody

The same continues to apply to a 37-year-old who had been arrested in connection with the death of the 13-year-old from Altentreptow earlier this week along with a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds. While the 16 and 17-year-olds are free again, but are still considered suspects, the 37-year-old is in custody. “Blue Punisher” pills and, among other things, 2000 euros in denominations typical of the scene were also found in his apartment.

As the “Bild” newspaper first reported, the police had noticed him in the past in the vicinity of the Neubrandenburg disco “Colosseum”. The police spokeswoman confirmed that he had brought young people by car to or from the disco late at night or early in the morning. He was checked several times without drugs or the like being found. He was always “nice, friendly and polite” and stated that he would drive the young people so that they would not drive themselves – for example under the influence of alcohol. The man is now accused of “recklessly causing the death of another by dispensing narcotics”.

The death of the 15-year-old from Rathenow, who died in hospital on Saturday, is due to drug use. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa

A girl from Malchin had also taken “Blue Punisher” and reported to the police.

According to the spokeswoman, the police in MV cannot rule out the possibility that there are other suspects and other pills in circulation. “The investigation is really starting now,” said the spokeswoman. Recently, however, no other incidents in this context have become known. The autopsy results of the 13-year-old are still pending.

