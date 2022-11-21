Home page World

Of: Ines Baur

A beating attack between several girls is said to have taken place at a subway station in Karlsruhe. It is not yet known where, when and who the perpetrators or victims are. (Iconic image) © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/archive image

Pictures of a beating attack in a subway station in Karlsruhe are circulating online. You can see two teenage girls brutally beating another teenager. The police are following up leads.

Karlsruhe/Munich – There are shocking scenes that can be seen on Twitter: In a subway station in Karlsruhe, two adolescent girls pull another girl by the hair, hit and kick her. The attacked is just trying to protect himself. Only when one of the perpetrators kicks the victim lying on the ground on the head does the other perpetrator intervene.

A tip about the incident came according to the Baden Latest News from the Karlsruhe House of Youth Rights. So the incident has a history. Details are not known.

Beating teenagers, a number of passers-by often just watch

Just as shocking as the scene itself is that a number of passers-by watched the attack without doing anything. “The frightening thing about this video is that nobody intervenes, the victim’s suffering is still being filmed and the victim is kicked to the head while he is lying on the ground,” tweeted one user.

Again and again there are attacks, acts of violence and brutal fights among young people. In the summer, a teenager was attacked and kicked by several other teenagers in the English Garden in Munich.

Video has been circulating online since the weekend – the police are critical of the spread

Critical sees the police loud echo 24that the dissemination of the video will lead to public discussion and comment on matters relevant to criminal law. That is primarily the task of the judiciary. It is possible that the video could help to identify the perpetrators, it is said. But the dissemination by third parties without a witness call from the police makes little sense.