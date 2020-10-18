After taking the name of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film, all the characters come in front of the eyes. In the film, ‘Geet’ Kareena is preparing to run away with the boy. He betrays them. In the film, Geet had abused the boy named ‘Anshuman’ over the phone. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Anshuman, will now be seen in Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’. He told that people still call him Anshuman and the girls ask funny questions.

Girls ask why the song was cheated

Tarun told Bombay Times that people may hate him because of cheating the song, but he remembered it is the big thing. The film came out in 2007 and it has been 13 years. People still call him by the name Anshuman. Tarun said, the funniest thing is that even today people ask me whether you have to see sugarcane fields or not? In the original dialogue in the film, Anshuman reprimanded the song, “Why do I see the sugarcane fields?” Many girls still ask me why you cheated on the song. I think it’s been a long time now that I should find the answer to this question. ‘

When we left Bollywood after ‘We Met’

On getting the film, Tarun told that he had shifted from Mumbai to Bangalore. He received a call from Imtiaz Ali and signed the film in 20 minutes. After the film, Tarun took a break from Bollywood as he had to establish his hospitality business. He is now making a comeback with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmi Bomb’.