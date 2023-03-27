Iker is 12 years old and holds a recycled poster which reads: “ALERT after ALERT. Consciousness is already awake.”

He tells that he has had Headaches and they have canceled football matches for the poor air quality.

“I want to breathe clean Air to be able to go out at recess and play longer”, says the English School student.

In the Explanada de los Héroes there is also Carlos, a 9-year-old boy worried about the health of his 1-year-old younger sister, who just got sick.

“He started coughing, I worried about the dirty air, that’s why it matters to me to come: for my sister and for the other people, to breathe without disease“, says.

Minutes before 5:00 p.m., Zaragoza street begins to fill up to start the march called by the Integral Ecological Committee to demand a stop to pollution in Nuevo León, which, according to the State Civil Protection, brought together some 2,000 people.

“What do we want?” a woman yells into a megaphone.

“Breathe!“, girls, boys and adolescents respond in front of the contingent. “No more poison, we want good air!”.

With these slogans they start.

They carry little cards up: “It’s not the childhood we want”, “I want to see the stars”, “I want to go out to play at recess, not be locked up in the classroom”, “I don’t want to go to the doctor anymore because I get sick from the tracks respiratory”.

The twins Eloísa and Emilia, 11 years old and fifth-year students at the American Institute of Monterrey, question the excess of plastic bags and bottles. They don’t understand why State Goverment it does nothing to prevent people from getting sick from poor air quality.

“We’ve been like this for five years, we have to act now,” emphasizes Emilia.

“My throat hurts… Many children are coughing, running their noses all the time and I don’t like it. I feel sad because we have already done many things to try to avoid contamination.”

Eloísa adds: “That they do something, or remove the plastic bags or stop exploiting the mountains or stop building buildings.

We already have too many buildings for them to build a new one every time.”

The “Yo Respiro Mty” movement held a first march in 2019. Now they have returned to the streets at the start of a critical year in which five environmental alerts have been issued in less than three months, and the Cadereyta Refinery has been singled out for strong polluting emissions and unpleasant odors.

Among the contingent, a young woman covered with a tarpaulin draws attention, where she questions: Does Tesla breathe better? They advance to the Municipal Palace to return through Zuazua and return to the Esplanade where María Enríquez, co-founder of the Integral Ecological Committee, gives a message in which she emphasizes the effects on health.

“I’ve had a lot of allergies to pollution since I was very little,” says Sofía, a 15-year-old student at the American School Foundation of Monterrey, in an interview.

“I began to have very serious health problems, I was sneezing, I was coughing… I went once to have an allergy test done and it came out that I was allergic to some chemicals that were in the air pollution“.

Romina, 11, and Natalia, 10, students at Colegio Tonallí, agree that they have problems with asthma and allergies, and recall that Governor Samuel García promised to stop the pollution.

“That they change the air and that they do something about it. The Governor said that he was going to do a lot and that he was going to do everything about the air,” questions Natalia.