Vicky Jain came into Ankita Lokhande’s life after a breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Vicky love each other very much and also support each other in every difficult time. Now recently, Shibani Dandekar taunted Ankita that she wants to get 2 second fame.

Ankita also gave a befitting reply to Shibani. Now Vicky has shared a message for Ankita. Vicky shared a post that wrote, there is a difference between being liked and being appreciated. Many people will like you, but some will not appreciate you.

Vicky has also written King and Queen in this post. Ankita has also shared Vicky’s post on her Instagram Story.

Ankita targeted Riya

Ankita wrote, ‘I am being asked again and again, do you think this is murder or suicide? So, let me say that I have never said that it is murder or any special person is responsible for it. I have always spoken of justice for my late friend Sushant Singh Rajput and I stand with his family and the investigating agencies should bring out the truth. ‘

Ankita further wrote, “Should she have let a depressed person consume drugs when she knew well about Sushant’s mental condition that he was in depression?” What kind of help is this. His condition It was so spoiled that anyone would take the same steps that Sushant allegedly took. She was the closest to Sushant at that time. On one hand she says that she can co-ordinate all doctors for Sushant’s health. On the other hand, she was in contact with people involved in drugs for him.

Shibani said to Ankita- she wants 2 minutes of fame

With this statement of Ankita, Riya Chakravarty’s friend Shibani in turn targeted Ankita. Shibani wrote on social media, ‘This woman clearly wants a two-second fame. Riya is furiously targeting. While she could never manage her relationship with Sushant. He was behind all these things, now it is necessary to surround them.