I.New York real estate heir Robert Durst was found guilty in a high-profile murder trial. After a brief consultation on Friday, the Los Angeles jury came to the conclusion that Thirst, now 78 years old, shot his close friend Susan Berman in the back of the head in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

The trial against the multimillionaire Durst, known among other things from a documentary series on the broadcaster HBO, began in March 2020. Prosecutors accused Durst of attempting to prevent Berman from being questioned by the police about the disappearance of his wife Kathleen in 1982.

Thirst is also under suspicion when his wife disappears. The real estate heir was arrested in a hotel room in New Orleans in March 2015 – just hours before the final of the HBO television documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” was broadcast Thirst”).

Possible confession recorded

In it, Durst had apparently inadvertently made a kind of murderous confession. The multimillionaire was apparently unaware that the microphone was on when he mumbled to himself, “What the hell have I done? Killed them all, of course. ”Durst’s lawyers argued that the recording had been heavily edited and altered.

The HBO documentary also dealt extensively with the death of a neighbor Thirst in the state of Texas in 2001. The real estate heir shot the man in an altercation and dismembered his body. Two years later, however, he was surprisingly acquitted for self-defense.