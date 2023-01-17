Russell’s girlfriend can’t drive as well as he can.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Autoblog Boulevard. For today we have an outing from George Russell for you. The British driver performed excellently last season. He has beaten Lewis Hamilton by a long shot. Not only in terms of points, but also in terms of victories.

Hamilton is at zero, Russell at 1 (he won the Brazilian GP). With that, Russell performs the same as Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg. Jenson (2011) and Nico (2016) also beat Hamilton over a season in a similar car.

It is fair to say that Hamilton was beaten by his teammate only once at a time. The other seasons Lewis was significantly faster than Rosberg and Button. Well, Russell can try to overturn that statistic and be the first person to beat Hamilton TWICE. So he has to prepare well for the new F1 season.

He apparently does this by working as a driving instructor for AMG. In this case, he got to teach his girlfriend the tricks of the trade. Who does not know his girlfriend, that is the most charming Carmen Mundt.

She was allowed to sit in a super fast Mercedes-AMG SL and to learn how to chase it over the snowy Swedish. That didn’t go entirely smoothly. Because as you can see she drove the car into the powder!

Yes yes, what exactly happened: no idea. But look, that whole car is in the white snow powder! She also leaves the following quote on her account:

My ice driving instructor is losing patience with me… Carmen Mundt, aka Russell’s girlfriend.

Despite the fact that the car is indeed stuck in the snow and we don’t doubt for a moment that she did, the damage seems to be very minor. In fact, there seems to be no damage at all.

Since the SL now has four-wheel drive (in any case, the stronger variants), it would not even surprise us that the car can return to the track under its own power. You would almost think that it is a media moment in a period with little motorsport… Anyway, look at the photos!

