This is Casey Fite, an American woman who was engaged to journalist Dylan Lyons, a reporter who died on February 23 while covering a shooting in the state of Florida, United States.

fit now plans to have a child in vitro with a postmortem sample that was collected from her partner. The woman says that the idea suddenly occurred to her mother-in-law the same night that Dylan died.

“I’m very, very grateful that it’s going to work, because this is what’s keeping me going right now,” Fite told ‘Good Morning America.’ “Know what I can continue his legacycontinue what we wanted”.

(Read: Beauty queen and her partner convicted of the theft of 45 bottles of wine)

A tragic event shocked the United States on February 23, when Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old reporter for the Spectrum News 13 media outlet, was killed while covering a shooting that had occurred in Orange County, in the state of Florida.

The journalist was attacked along with several people who were at the scene, including a 9-year-old girl who died because of the severity of the shots; Two other people were injured.

(Also: Case of Colombian model beaten in Honduras: attacker will defend himself in freedom)

Hard to believe it’s been a week since three people were killed in Pine Hills, including our Dylan Lyons. His makeshift memorial outside the UCF Nicholson School of Communication is growing. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zCjqZg1v2e — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) March 1, 2023

Lyons and his team were at the scene around 4:00 p.m. to report a shooting that occurred earlier that morning that had left at least one deceased.

It was at this time that a 19-year-old man, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, arrived and indiscriminately attacked against Dylan and a photojournalist who was on the scene.

Later, the same man entered a house and seriously injured a woman and murdered a nine year old girl.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused of murdering the reporter while covering a shooting that occurred that same morning, for which he is also accused of being responsible. Photo: See also Video: thief was trapped in the window of a bus when trying to steal it Twitter @UnivisionOrl

Dylan and Casey met in 2020 when they both worked at the same television station in Gainesville, Florida. According to Casey, she was a producer for the channel and Lyons, a reporter.

“All we did was talk about getting married and having children,” the woman told Good Morning America television.

Casey even adds that she already has names in mind for the children: Alexa and Elliot, an idea Dylan already had before he passed away. He planned for his children to have their grandparents’ initials.

(Also: The painful story of a woman who survived a kidnapping and shot in the face)

Tragic and emotional. Families of TV reporter Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T’yonna Major who were killed in a shooting in Orange County, Fl make first public remarks. @livenowfox whttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2LBc_nfyqU pic.twitter.com/Nk0qmRPafy —Andy Mac (@AndyMacNews) March 2, 2023

The idea of ​​making postmortem sperm extraction occurred to his mother-in-lawBeth Lyons, when they both sat together mourning Dylan Lyons the night he died

“Dylan just talked about it. Their love was inseparable,” he told ‘Good Morning America.’ “For Casey pass on his legacy It would just be beautiful because they were two beautiful souls made for each other.”

Casey is currently working on her grief with the help of psychological assistance, and confesses that You will first wait until you are emotionally stable in order to have a healthy pregnancy.

(We recommend: These are the most expensive cities in the world, according to the World Economic Forum)

The woman opened a GoFundMe account to receive funding to help pay for IVF, a process that can cost thousands of dollars.

Casey Fite plans to raise the biological child she will have with Dylan Lyons alone, because He can’t imagine finding a soul mate like him again.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME