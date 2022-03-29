Even just over a year after its release, getting a Playstation 5 Today it is still a fairly complex task, so those who have one must be very careful with it. Unfortunately, the girlfriend of an owner of one of these consoles ran over him with a car, although there is still hope that it will work.

TronicsFixa channel of Youtube focused on repairing consoles and other pieces of technology, received the following message from the owner of the PS5 hit by a car:

“Hi Steve. My angry girlfriend smashed my PlayStation 5. She actually hit it with a car. She was wondering if there was any way you could fix it. Honestly, I think she’s not broke.”

Previously, TronicsFix He said that he had never before been able to fix a PS5 who has suffered so much damage from a vehicle, so he will do his best to repair it. You can watch the video below:

editor’s note: All kidding aside, this kind of behavior on the part of your girlfriend should be a huge red flag. As angry as we are with someone, we would never have to resort to violence to solve it, especially when it comes to a PS5.

Via: Youtube