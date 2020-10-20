A girlfriend in China threatens to come with 23 friends at a blind dinner to test her boyfriend’s generosity. In the beginning, everything went well. But, when the girlfriend’s friends started placing their orders, the lover thought it was good to run away. After dinner was over, when it was the turn to pay the bill, the lover got absent from there. After which the girlfriend had to pay the bill of 19,800 yuan (Rs 217828) of the restaurant.According to Global Times report, the case is from East China’s Zhejiang Province. Where a young man named Liu went on a blind date fixed by his mother. He had never met that girl before. The girl also brought 23 of her friends and relatives to check her boyfriend’s generosity.

Lover absconding after seeing bill of more than Rs 2 lakh

Liu fled from there seeing the restaurant bill of 19,800 yuan. When the girlfriend tried to contact Liu after finishing dinner, he was nowhere to be found. After which, after losing tired, the girlfriend had to pay for her dinner. When the case reached the police, Liu’s investigation began.

News viral on social media

After being caught, Liu said to pay only two tables of bills. Even after that, the woman had to pay 15,402 yuan (Rs 169444) from her possession. People have commented a lot about this news in China’s social media as well. Most people favor Liu while criticizing the woman’s behavior.