A 16-year-old minor girl from Madhubani in Bihar ran away from her house to meet her boyfriend. But on the way, the boyfriend refused to meet the girl in a mobile phone conversation. In such a situation, when the minor girl had no choice left, she landed at Ranchi station. Soon ‘Nanhe Angel’ and Railway Protection Force personnel spoke to the girl. He was handed over to the Salamat railway line Ranchi. Families were also informed about this.According to the information, a 16-year-old girl from Simra village in Madhubani, Bihar, was sitting on the platform late Friday on platform number-2 of Ram Ranchi railway station. During this period, ‘Nanhe Farishte’ and Railway Protection Force personnel talked to the minor girl while checking in Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express.

Also read: – Illegal mining of mine in Dhanbad, 50-foot area inundated, two people feared buried

The girl was going to meet the boyfriend, but …

The minor girl told the jawans that she was about to run away from her house to visit Secunderabad to meet her boyfriend. But the person refused to meet, so she came down to Ranchi station. Meanwhile, the team immediately handed over the minor girl to the right safe railway line Ranchi. With this, information was given to his family members.

Jharkhand: Loot exemption! Bridge of 96 lakhs and diversion of 1.55 crores … will be surprised to see the video

Two women smugglers also arrested

On the other hand, RPF has also succeeded in arresting two women smugglers from Ranchi to Delhi Rajdhani Express. It was told that the two women smugglers were taking them to Delhi on the pretext of employing a minor girl from Balumath police station area of ​​Latehar. The girl’s brother protested against this and requested to save on the Rail Saad app. The women smugglers admitted in the inquiry that a girl gets 7 thousand rupees in lieu of it.