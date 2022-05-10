The internet is a very powerful platform today, as people can come together for all kinds of causes, one of them being to help the less fortunate in dire circumstances. Precisely the social networks have returned to dumbbell with a specific case, one that had to do with an assault on a combi.

Not long ago, a video was released in which thieves stripped a group of people using public transport of their belongings in Ecatepec, one of the victims being a girl. She, unlike the other passengers, clung to the backpack that she carried with her, since inside it she carried her homework, pleading for it before the criminals, a plea that in the end she did not help.

In addition to the Team’s laptop @tuhipotecafacil for the #ChavadelaTarea my friends Gustavo and Alejandro on behalf of Team @Voragolive They gave away a laptop that she will give to her 16-year-old niece who “urges her” His SI teachers were empathic and gave him + time for homework pic.twitter.com/f8zqrzc1Y4 – Fernando Soto-Hay (@FernandoSotoHay) May 9, 2022

The video went viral and came into the hands of a businessman named Fernando Sotowho is part of a company known as Your Easy Mortgage, group dedicated to the management of credits to buy a house. The fact is that they contacted the young woman to give her something of hers in solidarity, specifically, a laptop that she will use in her studies.

But that’s not all, given that two other executives who are friends of Ferdinand they wanted to join the cause, thus giving the girl one more computer, which will be given to her 16-year-old niece, since this device urged her to continue progressing in her classes. All this would not have been possible were it not for the users of Twitterwho found the young woman by using the hashtag #Chava of the task.

editor’s note: This news tells us a lot about the ability of people to come together for a common good, and that sometimes Twitter can come together to do good things for the country. It is a fact that with this the girl will be grateful to have social networks.

Via: Fernando Soto