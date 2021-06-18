Bij the serious accident on the puddle At camping In den Boomgaard, a young girl, only about 9 years old, got stuck under the air cushions of play island Aqualand, according to witnesses. She was retrieved from the pool, resuscitated and taken to hospital. Today it was announced that the girl did not survive the accident.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority conducted an investigation into the play island yesterday. “I don’t know what exactly happened. When I arrived at the puddle, the girl had already been taken out of the water,” said the excited campsite owner. The beaches will open again today, but the play island will not.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident yesterday. According to witnesses, the now deceased girl got her head stuck. ,,I float two legs on the side”, it sounded. Two boys who saw the accident dove into the water and freed the child.