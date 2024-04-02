A Tunisian girl was hospitalized with kidney failure after a hair straightening treatment

Hair health is certainly important but equally fundamental is knowing what we use to protect it, given that scams are always around the corner. The story told by the New England Journal of Medicine – and reported by the Messaggero – demonstrates that there are no magic balms. In fact, a 26-year-old girl in Tunisia was hospitalized for a sudden illness kidney failure for using hair cream.

The young woman had undergone chemical straightening in a beauty salon on three occasions from 2020 to 2022. After each session she was diagnosed with acute kidney injury. The doctors who treated her found that the hair straightening cream used for the treatment contained 10% glyoxylic acid.

The researchers then carried out an experiment using mice as guinea pigs to discover theglyoxylic acid it formed “elongated” crystals in the urine which accumulated, creating stones that prevented the kidneys from functioning properly. “Every woman I've ever treated would say she wouldn't wish this trauma on anyone,” the nephrologist said Meital Keidar who conducted the study.