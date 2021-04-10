Lithuanian American female mixed martial artist (MMA) Rose Namajunas shared her opinion on her Chinese rival Weili Zhang. The athlete’s words are quoted by LRT.lt.

28-year-old Namayunas admitted that she is getting ready for a duel with a representative of the “red”. “I fight for freedom, I believe in Jesus, my blood is Lithuanian, my dream is American,” the athlete said. She also cited the expression: “it’s better to be dead than red.”

On April 25, Namayunas will face Zhang at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. The Chinese woman is the reigning champion in the minimum weight category.

In March 2020, Zhang successfully defended her belt in a duel with Joanna Jedrzejczyk from Poland. After the contraction, the face of the latter was deformed by a hematoma on the forehead.

Namajunas is a former UFC lightweight champion. She has 12 victories and four defeats.