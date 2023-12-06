Rimini, daughter tests positive for alcohol calls her father: licenses revoked for both

Go get it Daughter as soon as fined for guidance in a state of intoxication, but the man also tested positive for alcohol. It happens at Rimini where the young woman, stopped by a municipal police patrol while she was driving her car, was found positive. She called the fatherbut he had also taken alcohol: the officers have withdrew their driving licenses from both.

The breathalyzer

As reported by Tgcom24 newspaperit was some irregular and somewhat impetuous maneuvers by the parent that convinced the police to subject him to the crime breathalyzer test. Positive on the pre-test, the young girl’s father refused to take the official test and was reported for driving while intoxicated. The Judicial Police team at the end he withdrew their driving licenses from both of them with 2 criminal sanctions.

To the young woman, who had a value between 0.8 and 1.5 grams per liter, in addition to the withdrawal of the license, 10 points were deducted.

