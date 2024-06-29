Storm “Alberto” helped Mexico face a drought, after historically overcoming high temperatures, the rains caused in most of the country supplied dams that recorded low levels, but apparently, There were also people who took advantage of the water for their daily activities.

Through the social network TikTok, a girl gained popularity by collecting rainwater at home after heavy rains: How is it done? The user identified as ‘@hvills’ already has more than 16 million views showing step by step how she managed to collect the water.

Along with the description of “rainwater harvesting,” the young woman, whose residence is unknown, after clarifying that it is not suitable for drinking, showed that in light of the intense rains that were recorded in Mexico, she took advantage of the opportunity to make a filter to take advantage of every drop.

During the clip that already has more than two million comments, it was shown that after passing through the filter they had a container to recycle the water, even He placed a transparent glass to ensure that no garbage passed through and the water was clean.

How did you make the filter?

The user shared a clip in which she showed step by step the filter she created so that more people can take advantage of the rains, and even save money for those who have had to pay for water trucks due to the shortage.

◉ He cut the base of the water jug, and left two parts to be able to put the wire and hang it

◉ In the first layer he added a mosquito net which he glued with the help of silicone

◉ A layer of gauze and two cotton packets

◉ Volcanic stone or activated carbon

◉ Fine sand that was passed through a sieve so that it was fine and on top of it a layer of coarse sand

◉ Another layer of cotton

◉ Tezontle which to rinse

How to use recycled water

According to information from the State Government, approximately 844 million do not have a basic drinking water service, which is why they make trips far from home, either to streams or lakes to be able to carry out their activities, which is why, that correct collection is an alternative to save water reserves.

Likewise, rain collection can be used in:

◉ For the WC

◉ For the washing machine

◉ Cleaning the patio or sidewalk

◉ Water for watering plants and the garden

◉ For pets or livestock

◉ For use in cleaning the house or washing the car

◉ Outdoor ponds and water features

◉ Water for consumption as long as it is boiled before ingesting it

◉ Fire protection

◉ To bathe pets

Because rainwater can contain microorganisms, contaminants and roof debris, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) stresses that in order to use rainwater, it must first be filtered.

