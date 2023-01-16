Guadalupe, Zacatecas.- A girl ended up with a gunshot wound. after being victim of an armed attack in against his father’s, a municipal police officer from Guadalupe, Zacatecas.

The events were recorded on Monday morning. in the El Carmen neighborhood, when the minor was traveling with her father in a car.

Various local media highlighted that, around 08:00 a.m. I know reported detonations of firearms in the aforementioned colony.

It was reported that It was armed subjects who tried to assassinate the municipal police, managing to injure a girl who was traveling with him.

Elements of the police were mobilized to the place. General Directorate of Municipal Public Security (DGSPM) to help his fellow corporation.

The minor was immediately transferred in a DGSPM patrol to a hospital in Zacatecas, as she had gunshot wounds to one leg.

While, it was said, the municipal police only resulted in some injuries by shrapnel in an arm.

For their part, various corporations maintained a strong operation in the area to try to find those responsible, without any favorable results.

Finally, the Investigation Police (PDI) took charge of the corresponding inquiries to open the corresponding investigation folder.