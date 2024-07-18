User Reddit showed a photo taken on vacation on the portal. In the comments, frightened users advised the girl to see a doctor.

The author of the post, who was vacationing in Mexico, posted a photo of her hand with an unusual dark red mark. The girl complained that someone had bitten her.

“Consider going to the doctor”, “Don’t be surprised if you start having botfly larvae crawling on your arm in a few months”, “Could it be a chupacabra bite?”, “My boyfriend has contracted a fever chikungunya “due to a mosquito bite in Mexico. Be careful and see a doctor!” they wrote.

Later, the user clarified that she most likely got the unusual stain from lime juice. It splashed on the girl’s hand when she was in the sun. The sun rays hitting the citrus mark caused such a reaction on her skin, she explained.

