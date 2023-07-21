Recently, A Florida state jury found in favor of an eight-year-old girl. who suffered a second degree burn when a McDonald’s chicken nugget fell on one of his legs.

The mother of the minor sued the restaurant franchise, after the incident that occurred in 2019 and after her daughter, Olivia CaraballoYou will be left with a big scar.

Philina Holmes testified that she had bought a ‘Happy Meal’, the box of breaded pieces of chicken, for his two children who were sitting in the back of the car, since the entire order was requested by a self-service.

The American realized that the girl had been burned when she began to scream insistently, causing her to pull into a parking lot to check it out. There she noticed that the nugget was lodged between her leg and her seat belt.

He argued that the restaurant never warned him that the food could be so hot. Therefore, he believed that it would be harmless.

Response that McDonald’s defenders justified by saying that the ‘McNuggets’ must be hot enough to avoid salmonella poisoning by food safety rules, according to the newspaper ‘WCVB’.

The restaurant never advised the mother that the food might be so hot.

The family’s lawyers initially claimed 15 million dollars, to try to compensate the damage to the minor’s skin, which He suffered the accident when he was only four years old.

This week the jurors confirmed his verdict where they demanded that the franchise give him $800,000 in compensation. A little more than three billion Colombian pesos.

It was agreed that the first $400,000 would be for damages caused during these four years and the remaining balance would be directed towards future expenses.

Before the jury’s resolution, Caraballo’s mother said she was satisfied with the decision and thanked the parties for the ruling in her favor.

“I’m really happy that Olivia’s voice was heard and the jury was able to decide on a fair trial. I’m happy with that. Honestly, I had no expectations, so this is more than fair for me,” said Philina Holmes in an interview with ‘NBC’ news.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

