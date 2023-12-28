A couple of days ago we told you about how a child was disappointed when receiving a PlayStation 5 of Christmas. Well, the time has come to see the opposite case in action. On this occasion, a girl was the lucky one to see the new Sony console under the tree, although her reaction quickly went from joy to disgust, and the hardware was not the culprit.

Recently, a video went viral where we can see a girl opening one of her Christmas gifts. Upon removing the paper she discovers a PlayStation 5 with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, one of the most sought-after packages this season. However, her expression went from joy when she saw the new console, to shocked when she discovered that her dog had defecated next to her.

While the feeling of receiving a new console is still in her, She can't help but be amazed by her pet's actions.. As expected, the internet reacted in a quite interesting way. In the comments and responses section we can see how some people have called this dog an Xbox fan, and have even gone so far as to mention that the girl received an additional prize, although one that she probably did not want to see.

Regardless of this additional detail, we can see the girl happy for her gift, and that is that Not only did you have a new console at your disposal, but you will also be able to enjoy Marvel's Spider-Man 2, one of the best games of the year. On related topics, this is how a child who also received a PS5 this Christmas reacted. Likewise, Grandma is happy to receive a Switch.

Editor's Note:

I'm not going to deny it, I laughed. It is a video that begins in a way that can move anyone, but once you see the dog doing its thing, it is impossible not to laugh at the contrast of emotions that the girl and the rest of her family surely experienced at that moment.

Via: Car Forum