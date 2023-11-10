The president of Rai Soldi on Avanti Popolo: “There are cases in which a reflection is appropriate, because it concerns the values ​​and the role of the public service”

”The transmission Come on people it is an infotainment product, which is aimed at a popular audience and which also looks at the social world. On October 31st he chose to host the young – albeit adult – victim of the Palermo gang rape. The episode, as made known, was prepared for a long time, also involving a psychologist, and was created with passion by the editorial staff and the presenter”. This is what the president of the Rai Marinella Soldi in a letter sent to Ilaria Maria Dondidirector responsible for ‘Women’s stuff‘, following the accusations of ‘pain pornography‘ contained in an open letter, with over 300 signatures, sent to the top management of Rai,Order of journalists and of theAgcom.

”Open debate and discussion with citizen users are the lifeblood that fuels the health of public service media in every country – continues the note – I therefore thank you for your letter, which touches on the central themes of ethics and professional ethics in our broadcasts and the treatment of complex phenomena such as gender violence. It is known that editorial choices do not pertain to the role of President, but there are cases in which a reflection is appropriate, because it concerns the values ​​and role of public service”.

”There gender violence it is a plague of our society – underlines the Money – a sensitive topic that the media must treat with particular care and professionalism, with the aim of promoting a culture of respect and contributing to a reduction of the phenomenon. As a whole of the offer Rai the spaces in which gender violence is discussed are numerous and diverse: spaces of information, but also of entertainment and fiction. Different registers which must however have respect at their core, both for the victims and for the public. The episode of Come on people presents controversial aspects: policies and Service Contract indicate greater caution on such delicate issues”.

”It is also true that TV today moves in a context that is more multifaceted than ever, in which social media breaks old balances of communication and representation. Beyond the single editorial choice, we need a new and broad debate to serve the cause of women and public service”, concludes the president of the Rai.

