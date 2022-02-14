Girl raped, the rape drug comes up: “That one drink too many”

A judge of the court of Ravenna established that the 18 year old girl who accused of sexual violence a 30-year-old Romanian, she was lucid and therefore there was no crime. There judgment issued raised a fuss, with the same Chief Prosecutor of the Romagna city who spoke of “a decision destined to cause discussion”. The version of the young woman on how the facts really went – we read in Repubblica – returns a opposite picture than what the judge decided. “I felt motionlessparalyzed, a dead own…I didn’t understand anything“, he explained to the judge on November 13, 2017 during the probative incident. The girl’s testimony impresses not so much for what she remembers, but for what she does not remember. She has flashes in the dark, she remembers voices, sensations.”There was cold water, they picked me up like a sack and I vomited up the ladder. And then I felt someone who had a relationship with me… “.

The blood tests – continues Repubblica – did not reveal any traces of narcotic substances in quantities such as to suggest that he has ingested it without his knowledge rape drug, but it is also true that he did them four days later. “The first memory I have after the drink is of being lifted upside down, I presume on someone’s shoulders. I went up the stairs and threw up. After that everything went out, until I found myself lying on the sofa“. “The next memory is of someone who he pulls my pants down and has a relationship with me. I could hardly see his face on mine… he was the boy sitting in the little table a little farther away, never seen before, nor have I ever talked to him ». But this is the version of the boy, the judge proved him right. “Suddenly he started to touch me and hug me, kissing me on the neck. I asked her if she wanted having sexand she he said yes“.

