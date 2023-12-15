Girl raped in Turin, prosecutors don't believe her: “She accepted the invitation to the sandwich shop”

A girl from Turin probably a victim of sexual violence he will not receive the hoped-for justicebecause for the prosecutors the “his dissent was not so explicit“. The episode in question took place last June in Turin. At the end of an evening spent with friends, two boys – we read in Repubblica – offered to take him home two students. He – 26 years old – puts him in the car his hand on her thigh, who rejects him. He later apologizes. So, it seems that everything is going well again, but at half past four that night, one of the two girls, who is 20 years old, is convinced by her friend and agrees to go and eat a kebab, with the other three, before going to sleep. Rape – continues Repubblica – happens here. In a sandwich shop Where the friend goes away with the other young man. And the girl who later reports the nightmare remains alone. Still drunk, little lucid to defend himself. “It was all dark. She took me into the kitchen. She blocked me. I couldn't scream. I was still. I was trying to free myself from the hold. I couldn't do it. But I remember the pain wellstrong, that I felt the whole time.”

Read also: MPS: discontent among employees, “13.5 billion in deposit accounts at risk”

Read also: The ECB leaves interest rates stuck at 4.50%

There sexual violence which marked the summer – and the existence – of the young woman was discussed yesterday in front of the investigating judge. But the prosecutor asked for it to be dismissed at the end of October. “The story is incomplete also because the girl was under the influence of alcohol”, he writes. Furthermore, the suspect, according to the prosecutor's office, he might have meant that “she was there” Why he had agreed to go and eat a sandwich with the alleged rapist (and the others). “There are strong doubts as to whether the dissent of the offended person may have been represented in the suspect – this is what is specified in the document – on the other hand the man had already made obvious advances towards the victim, so much so that he had returned to his home”. Telefono Rosa protests this decision: “Enough stereotypes“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

