Who says that only boys can ride a bike, seeing this girl doing stunts on the bike, you will press your fingers under your teeth. It can be seen in the video how this girl is doing dangerous stunts while risking her life on the beach road. The video is being told of the country’s capital Delhi. At the same time, this video has been seen many millions of times on social media. The girl is doing this stunt on the busy road where many other bikers can also be seen.Actually these days, the video of this girl doing stunts on the bike is becoming quite viral on social media. This girl, riding a bike at a high speed, is running the bike on one wheel. At the same time, the back part of the bike is also hitting the road, causing the spark. The way the girl is running fearlessly on the bike, it seems that she does not care about her life at all.

Many people criticized

The video of this girl showing tricks on the bike is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many people are also commenting on the video, while giving praise to the girl, while many people are also criticizing her feat of risking her own life.