Two 15-year-old Tunisian boys were arrested for sexual assault on a minor student. On November 9, around 12.30 pm, the two of them approached her on the bus in Medicina (Bologna) while she was returning from school and molested her. The little girl started crying and for a long time after the episode, she found it difficult to speak and move due to the strong shock. As soon as the parents found out what had happened to their daughter, they filed a complaint and the two 15-year-olds, residing in a shelter for unaccompanied minors, were stopped by the police.

The girl: “I want justice” The student was then interviewed in the presence of a psychologist and, reconstructing the facts, she said: “I want justice for this thing, because it cannot be a normal fact”. Following investigations by the military, the alleged attackers, without a residence permit, were identified and arrested. The Prosecutor’s Office for minors validated the arrest and the precautionary measure of community placement was ordered for the two children.