Genoa – There is no more news of a twenty year old girl disappeared this morning around 10 from the Gnv Suprema ferry in service from Genoa to Palermo. The young woman was traveling with her brother. It was the latter who raised the alarm around 10 am. The ship’s commander ordered to begin searches inside the ship arriving in Palermo in the evening.

Waiting for you on the quay are the sailors of the harbor master’s office, the sea police, and medical personnel. As soon as the ferry is docked, the dogs specialized in searching for missing persons will search the entire ferry, in the event that the young woman is still on board. The ship did not make intermediate stops and therefore it is excluded that the girl went down to other ports.