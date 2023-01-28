He makes a mistake during tea time, Jess Prinsloo lost his life at 24 from his allergy

A truly heartbreaking episode is what took place on December 31st and which unfortunately led to serious consequences. Jess Prinsloo he was 24 years old when during a holiday in South Africa, he lost his life due to a mistake during tea time.

A very sad story that has quickly become social media viral and that the family wanted to tell, to show the serious problems caused by a simple distraction.

Jess and her boyfriend Craig they met in 2019 and both seemed to be happy. Indeed, at the end of the year, they decided to take a holiday to South Africa from the UK, where some live family members of the girl.

For her boyfriend it seemed to be the perfect opportunity to ask for her hand. In fact among everyone’s tears, she decided to say Yup and everyone was over the moon.

Just a few days later however, the unthinkable happened. Jess suffered from adairy allergy since he was 9 months old. Up until that point though, she’s always done a lot Attention.

Until on December 31st, during teatime, he made the mistake of turning his with the wrong teaspoon. Indeed the her throat closed up within moments and everyone was soon alarmed.

The demise of Jess Prinsloo after tea

After the timely intervention in the house, the doctors decided to transport her to the hospital. But it is precisely here that after a few hours of agony, they had no choice but to ascertain his death. Craig in an interview with The Mirrorhe said about the incident:

When Jess left a part of me left with her too, but I can’t blame anyone for what happened.

Also on another occasion the girl was about to lose her life, but the timely intervention of the doctors prevented her worse. But this time the epilogue was totally different and heartbreaking.