You can’t imagine the loss of a parent and what it could leave in the soul of those who have experienced it. For this terrible episode we speak of Nilufar Nizam, a 26-year-old girl originally from Uzbekistan and living in New York, witness to something truly painful. The father he would have gone away forever and without explanation, even though he was in good health.

The man, in fact, died suddenly in sleep two weeks before his 51st birthday. Medical examiners said the man’s heart stopped for no apparent reason. “When it happened, I lost my mind. The first month I was in shock,” said young Nilufar, now without her beloved father.

“He was always ready to give me advice, he seemed to have the gift of understanding people immediately. Every time I had a problem he helped me in a unique way,” the girl recalled speaking about her father. A month after his death, young Nilufar began sending him messagesas she did when he was alive. Somehow, the mere act of talking to him through text messages brought her a lot of comfort. “I would talk to him about what was happening every day, especially about my 19-year-old brother, who was my dad’s favorite.” It was as if she was using the chat with her father as a “diary,” the girl explained.

Then it happened that broke his heart forever, when the unexpected happened. Exactly 5 months after his father’s death it happened something shocking for the girl. One message one day read, “Hi Dad. I miss you so much. I wish you were here. Losing you has been the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. I love you so much. I will miss you forever,” young Nilufar wrote to her father. Usually, messages would be “just sent” and not received, indicating they were not delivered. This time, however, the message turned blue. Had anyone seen it?

The girl recounts that day when she had just finished a therapy session and was in the car. The message, with the classic ticks, was turned blue. It was incredible at first. Some people even said, “Oh my God, I’m so sorry.” What had happened?

The father’s number had gone to a new usera stranger to the young woman, obviously. The girl immediately apologized and explained what she had done during that period with that chat. The sudden response, however, had initially aroused mixed emotions in Nilufar.

The girl reveals, about the father’s chat “gone away” really: “I felt like I had lost him again. I felt betrayed in a way, because that was the only thing I had left of him…[…] I felt guilty for not doing something to keep his phone number.” The story’s social media posting has garnered several million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.