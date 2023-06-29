Fundamental to arriving at the arrest of the alleged murderer of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in the Primavalle district of Rome, was the testimony of a passerby who alerted the rescue services. In fact, the man saw the shopping trolley inside which, wrapped in a black bag, lay the young girl’s tortured corpse.

The alarm was raised by the “strong smell” of the liquid dripping from the bag. Hence the police intervention which led to the discovery of the lifeless body of Michelle Causo. “I saw that boy go down with a trolley and a black waste bag from which liquid drips – she told the operators – there is also a strong smell”. The agents, who arrived on the spot, found some bloodstains that led from a door of a building to a dumpster in via Stefano Borgia.

From the first reconstructions it seems that the young man – a contemporary of the victim originally from Sri Lanka – would have tried to throw the victim’s body in the garbage, without succeeding. The body, therefore, would have remained in the trolley near the boundary wall of a park, not far from the dumpsters. The boy accused of feminicide was questioned and arrested for a long time.