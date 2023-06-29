He said there was fish in that sack. This is how the 17-year-old arrested today for the murder in Rome of Michelle Maria Causo, the young woman stabbed in Primavalle and found inside a black bag in a shopping trolley, would have turned to the neighbors. Just a neighbor raised the alarm when he saw blood coming out of the bag.

“My boyfriend saw the black bag. He asked what it was, if he wanted a hand to carry it because it seemed heavy and the boy said there was fish – explains the girlfriend of the witness – but my boyfriend was immediately alarmed and called the police”. This is instead the boy’s story to journalists: “At 2.15 my fiancée and I were in a park nearby. When we got home and there was a supermarket trolley outside the front door empty and I thought ‘alright, someone has to come up with something’. I stayed in the house until 3.16pm, after which I went out again and saw the boy with the sack and the stairs were full of blood. I talked to him because I couldn’t get through and he told me to climb over the sack blocking the exit. I also asked him if he needed help carrying it and what was inside, he replied “some fish”. So I became suspicious and called the police.”

The alleged killer has been arrested and the validation interrogation will take place on Monday. Very popular on social media, he shared photos of his cannabis and hashish-based evenings. Now his social profiles are flooded with insults and threats: “You don’t deserve to live”, “Man of m…”, “You better watch your back”, “You must rot in jail”, “You are not ashamed of having killed a pischella?”.