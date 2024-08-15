Model Chloe Ayling, kidnapped in a bag in 2017, becomes Onlyfans star

British model Chloe Ayling, kidnapped in 2017, wrote a book, got on a reality show and became an Onlyfans star. About this reports Radio Times magazine.

Model Chloe Ayling was kidnapped in Milan on July 10, 2017. According to police, 30-year-old Pole Lukasz Herba and his brother attacked the girl, tied her up, put her in a large sports bag and drove her by car to a remote village near the French border.

Herba told Ayling that he planned to sell her into slavery on the dark web. He demanded 300,000 euros from her agent for her release and tried to sell photos of the kidnapped model to the Daily Mirror, but the newspaper ignored his letters.

A week later, Herba took Eiling to the British consulate in Milan. After being detained, he announced that he was working as a contract killer and was collaborating with the criminal organization Black Death Group.

In 2018, Lukasz Herba was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison. His brother was given a month less. Their terms were later reduced.

After her release, Ayling wrote a book about her ordeal. The book was turned into a TV series, Kidnapped, in which she is played by British actress Nadia Parkes. The first episode aired on 14 August.

In 2018, Ayling took part in the reality show Celebrity Big Brother. She continues to work as a model and regularly posts her photos on Onlyfans and Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned)where more than 200 thousand people are subscribed to it.

Earlier it was reported that the owner of a van equipped for rape was arrested in Los Angeles. The police were able to catch the rapist with the help of one of his victims, who managed to escape.