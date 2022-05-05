Epic Games keep adding celebrities like playable characters to Fortniteand now it is the turn of Maria ‘Chica’ Lopez. She will be part of Idol Series along with other popular influencers and content generators like Ninja Y loserfruit.

All objects related to Girl They will be available in the in-game store starting at 7:00 pm on May 7 with central Mexico time and at 9:00 pm in Argentina.

As it was expected, Girl had a few things to say about his presence at this battle royale. That’s why she started saying ‘I am very proud not only of being a content creator, but also of my identity as a woman from Puerto Rico in the LGBTQIA+ community’.

To the above, he added ‘I wanted my outfit in Fortnite to be honest about who I am’. Those responsible for this title took into account all the details.

Girl also stated ‘I’ve been able to build an amazing community within the Fortnite family, and I can’t wait to share my set with everyone’. She finished by saying ‘I’m excited to be the first Latina to join the Idol Series!’.

Epic Games created a series of extras very attached to this content generator, which has also stood out as an athlete of esports. He has more than 1.45 million subscribers on Youtube.

What does the Girl set in Fortnite comprise?

Speaking about the set of Girl in Fortnite, this one has five different styles. Highlight the outfit Girlthe retro backpack girl star and the beak Aida’s Spear. It also includes the alternative style Royal Spectrum and the emblematic gesture The Chicken Dance.

This influencer will have its own tournament in this battle royale. This is named Girl Cup and will start from May 5; it is possible to win some extras.

It is like that in the Zero Cup duo build players will be able to unlock the outfit Girl and the retro backpack girl star before they become available in the item shop.

Another item that can be obtained is the spray girl was here. One more addition to this battle royale is the obstacle course Creative Island Girl Runwhich is a contribution from the creator of the community, KyberCreative. There is lots to play in this title.

