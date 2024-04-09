Another case of violence occurred in Cuernavaca, Morelosthis weekend, when a girl just 11 years old was seriously injured at get shot twice in the face during a violent armed attack in the town of Santa María Ahuacatitlán.

The perpetrators shot indiscriminately against a group of people gathered in front of a house on Francisco I. Madero Street. In the fateful event, A young man in his 20s lost his life instantly.while another adult was wounded by a gunshot in the shoulder and girl with two wounds on her cheek.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The attackers, whose identity and whereabouts are still unknown, escaped along the Mexico-Cuernavaca federal highway.

Given the seriousness of the situation, units of the municipal police and the National Guard were deployed in the area to secure the place and provide assistance to those affected. The Morelos Prosecutor's Office also intervened, coordinating efforts with medical emergency teams to transfer the injured to a hospital.

The seriousness of this attack, particularly because it involved a seriously injured minor, has generated a wave of indignation in the community.

Meanwhile, the injured girl fights for her life in the hospital, while the authorities intensify their efforts to find those responsible for this cruel act.