A party was in progress in the ice cream parlor in Piazza Cattaneo in Sant’Anastasia, there were about ten children inside the premises when – on the evening of Tuesday 23 May – two young men started a shootout: a hail of shots, a dozen, exploded with a machine gun, one of which injured the head of a 10-year-old girl, operated on at the Santobono Hospital in Naples and now no longer in danger of life.

The carabinieri arrested two boys aged 19 and 17, believed to be responsible for an act that threw the town on the slopes of Vesuvius into panic. The shots would have started from the scooter driven by one of the two, at the address of the bar where the girl was eating ice cream with her parents, who were also injured. The girl’s 6-year-old brother was also in the club at the time of the ambush, luckily he was unharmed. The 19-year-old arrested is called Emanuele Civita. In the evening, the 17-year-old was also handed over, seriously suspected of the crimes of attempted murder and illegal carrying of a weapon in competition.

The weapons used, a revolver and a machine gun, were first flaunted by the two young men with an aggressive attitude and then used in a subsequent passage on a scooter. The images of the surveillance cameras in the area are crucial for their recognition. Following house searches carried out during the night, the young man was absent from his home, before handing himself over to the Carabinieri in the late afternoon.