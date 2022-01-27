What are the health conditions of the little girl?

Dismayed for the girl overdosed in Palermo, treated by the doctors ofDi Cristina pediatric hospital of the Sicilian capital. The little girl, who is only one and a half years old, ended up in the hospital for having taken an overdose of drugs. The little girl comes from a town in the province of Agrigento and it was her parents who took her to the emergency room when she was ill.

The girl is now hospitalized at the health facility dedicated to little patients and it seems that his health conditions have slowly improved, as he confirmed Marilù Furnari, medical director of the pediatric hospital.

The child’s condition improved. After being hospitalized in neurosurgery she was transferred to the ward.

The police meanwhile investigating to understand how yet another tragedy of this kind could have happened: the agents are coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office for minors of the Sicilian city.

Unfortunately there are many news even very young children who are in hospital, after having accidentally ingested drugs and narcotic substances, left unattended by parents, relatives, friends or people passing through the house.

Six hospital complaints only last year, after some minors presented with symptoms from overdose, with health workers forced to call the police to investigate. And subsequent reports to social services for negligence.

Child overdosed in Palermo, agents continue to investigate family conditions

Doctors say the worst was feared for the one and a half year old girl. The little one came a couple of days ago from Agrigento to the children’s hospital in Palermo, after having ingested drugs.

Fortunately, it is now clear improvement. The mother was the one who noticed the ingestion of hashish and then raced against time to the hospital. Someone had dropped the drug unattended.